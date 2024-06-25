Those who wanted to "weaken" party would not be taken back: Sharad Pawar

Pawar's clarification came in the wake of the speculations that some of the MLAs of the Ajit Pawar camp are willing to return to the Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar.

Sharad Pawar. File Photo

The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday clarified that those who wanted to "weaken" the party would not be taken back, reported the PTI.

Sharad Pawar's clarification came in the wake of the speculations that some of the MLAs of the Ajit Pawar camp are willing to return to the NCP-led by Sharad Pawar.

However, the veteran NCP leader added that those MLAs who would not "hurt" the image of the party would be taken back, but after having a word with the party leaders and workers, reported PTI.

Addressing the media in Maharashtra's Mumbai, Sharad Pawar said, "Those who wanted to weaken the party would not be taken in. But those leaders who would help strengthen the organisation and not hurt the image of the party would be taken in," according to the PTI.

"However, that too will happen after having a word with the party (NCP-SP) leaders and workers", he added, as reported by the news agency.

Following the Ajit Pawar camp's poor showing in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha polls, there is growing speculation that some of the MLAs of the camp are willing to return to the NCP led by Sharad Pawar ahead of the state assembly polls, reported PTI.

The NCP bagged only one of the four seats it contested, whereas the NCP led by Sharad Pawar won eight of the ten seats it contested.

The Mahayuti alliance -- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and the NCP -- collectively bagged 17 seats in Maharashtra with BJP securing nine seats and the Shiv Sena seven.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, were reportedly upset over being offered the post of Minister of State (MoS) in the Modi 3.0 cabinet.

NCP leader Praful Patel had been offered the post of MoS, however, he turned it down saying that accepting the position of Minister of State with independent charge in the Union Cabinet would be considered a demotion for him, as he was earlier a Cabinet Minister in the Union Government.

During the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, under the leadership of then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Patel was the cabinet minister for the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

As reported by the PTI, earlier, Ajit Pawar had said that his party is going to wait for the BJP to change its offer to its ally.

