Three per cent DA hike for Maharashtra govt employees

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Representative Image

The dearness allowance (DA) of Maharashtra government employees has been hiked by 3 per cent, a statement by the Chief Minister's Office said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, it said.

The revised DA will be applicable from August, it said.

With this hike, the dearness allowance has now been raised to 34 per cent against the basic salary, the CMO statement said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.