Three per cent DA hike for Maharashtra govt employees

Updated on: 16 August,2022 10:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Representative Image


The dearness allowance (DA) of Maharashtra government employees has been hiked by 3 per cent, a statement by the Chief Minister's Office said on Tuesday.


The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, it said.

The revised DA will be applicable from August, it said.


With this hike, the dearness allowance has now been raised to 34 per cent against the basic salary, the CMO statement said.

