×
Breaking News
Mumbai: JJ hospital hostel gets Rs 12 crore for repairs
Mumbai: Measles-rubella vax campaign to start on Dec 15
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Exact moment Aftab Poonawala’s devious plan took shape
Mumbai: How doctors cracked bizman poisoning case
Mumbai: A gang that gets cards stuck in ATMs

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Three wheels of locomotive derail near Kasara station in Thane train traffic hit

Three wheels of locomotive derail near Kasara station in Thane; train traffic hit

Updated on: 07 December,2022 08:45 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to PTI, nobody was injured in the incident

Three wheels of locomotive derail near Kasara station in Thane; train traffic hit

Representative Image


Three wheels of a banker locomotive, used for pushing trains from the rear end in hilly areas, derailed near Kasara station in Thane district of Maharashtra on Tuesday night disrupting train movement on the route, Central Railway officials told PTI.


According to PTI, nobody was injured in the incident. A banker is a locomotive that assists in hauling a train up a steep gradient.



Central Railway officials told PTI three wheels of the banker were on one of the three lines between Kasara and Igatpuri stations at around 8.15 pm prompting the railway authorities to take an immediate power block on all three lines.


Also Read: Mumbai: AC locals to be 12-coach entirely walk-through trains

A CR spokesperson told PTI three trains including Nashik-bound Panchvati Express were detained due to the power block that ended around 8.45 pm, besides bunching of the trains.

According to railway officials, the accident relief train and other necessary equipment reached the derailment spot and the efforts are on for the re-railment (to restore a derailed locomotive or train to its rails) of the engine.

The cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained.

(With inputs from PTI)

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
thane central railway maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK