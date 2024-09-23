Breaking News
Tiranga Samvidhan Rally Imtiaz Jaleel heads to Mumbai amidst police restrictions

Tiranga Samvidhan Rally: Imtiaz Jaleel heads to Mumbai amidst police restrictions

Updated on: 23 September,2024 05:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Imtiaz Jaleel is demanding the arrest of Ramgiri Maharaj and Nitesh Rane for allegedly making communal statements

The security deployed in Mulund. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

Former All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiaz Jaleel is on his way to Mumbai, leading a large rally called the Tiranga Samvidhan Rally.


Imtiaz Jaleel is demanding the arrest of Ramgiri Maharaj and Nitesh Rane for allegedly making communal statements against Prophet Muhammad.



However, the Mumbai Police have confirmed that Imtiaz Jaleel has not received permission to enter the city. The police have set up barricades at the Mulund Toll Plaza, which is one of the entry point to Mumbai, the officials said.


Security has also been deployed to manage the situation and ensure public safety, sources said.

Officials reported that Imtiaz Jaleel is currently in Padhgha area of Maharashtra's Thane, and will be stopped at the toll plaza.

Meanwhile, Jaleel has stated his intention to enter Mumbai to submit copies of the Constitution to the ruling Mahayuti and senior police officers, urging them to take action against Nitesh Rane and Ramgiri Maharaj.

