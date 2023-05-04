Nana Patole said that if a special session of legislature is not called, Congress party will take to the streets and stage protests across the state to raise the issues faced by the public

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole. File Pic

Listen to this article To reduce importance of Mumbai, attempts being made to shift important offices to Gujarat: Congress x 00:00

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and said that the Central government is trying to reduce the importance of Mumbai.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party government at Centre is constantly trying to reduce the importance of Mumbai and Maharashtra. Mumbai is the financial capital of the country. It has an important place in the world. All important financial institutions and headquarters of various companies are in Mumbai. This importance of Mumbai is hurting the eyes of BJP leaders. Attempts are being made to reduce the importance of Mumbai by shifting the important offices in Mumbai to Gujarat," he said.

He said that the bullet trains are being imposed on Mumbai and Maharashtra when there is no need for them. "The International Financial Services Center located at BKC in Mumbai has been shifted to Gandhinagar. Office of Patents, Designs and Trademarks were shifted to Delhi, National Marine Police Academy was shifted from Palghar to Dwarka in Gujarat. A large group of the diamond industry in Mumbai was located in the Pancharatna Building which too has been moved to Gujarat. Important offices and projects in Mumbai and the state are being shifted out of the state at the behest of central government. Since Mumbai cannot be taken to Gujarat, the BJP's plan is to destroy it," Patole added.

Also Read: Decision to quit as NCP chief for party's future; will take final call in couple of days: Sharad Pawar tells cadres

The Maharashtra Congress chief also said that if a special session of legislature is not called, Congress party will take to the streets and stage protests across the state to raise the issues faced by the public.

"In order to deliberate on the issues that the state is facing, a Congress delegation had met Governor Ramesh Bais requesting him to direct the state government to convene a two-day special session of the legislature. It is expected that the Governor will positively consider the demands of the Congress in the interest of the State," Nana Patole said.

Patole said that the farmers have suffered a lot due to unseasonal rain and hailstorms. "The state government is not helping the farmers. The police are oppressing the locals for the refinery project at Barsu. In Kharghar, 14 people were killed due to poor planning of the government. No action has been taken in that case and there is a need to discuss other important issues in the state. So, a two-day special session has been demanded," he added.