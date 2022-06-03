Breaking News
Transport dept cracks down on small, buffed up e-bikes

Updated on: 03 June,2022 07:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Vehicles with less than .25 KvA power are not allowed to run faster than 25 kmph, but many being tampered with to increase speed

Transport dept cracks down on small, buffed up e-bikes

Representative Image


The transport department has begun a crackdown on e-bikes with less than 0.25 KvA power and found several of them tampered with to increase speed. These vehicles are not allowed to run at more than 25 kmph and they do not need to be registered with the RTO. mid-day had highlighted the nuisance the e-bikes have become on city’s roads, compounding traffic and parking problems.

“In three days, 660 electric vehicles were checked in Mumbai, Thane and Panvel at about 145 showrooms of which about 238 were found with violations like speed tampering and other such irregularities. Of these, 175 were seized,” Transport Minister Anil Parab told mid-day.




Asked about parking violations by electric bikes, Parab said the police will be given directives to seize all such vehicles. With concessions galore and no mandatory registrations, e-bikes could lead to uncontrolled congestion and low credibility.


