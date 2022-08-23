Transport dept to crack down on vehicles using Maharashtra govt stickers, plates illegally

In an order issued on Monday, the department has directed all regional transport offices to take immediate action against vehicles that put such stickers or plates "illegally"

The Maharashtra transport department has issued an order directing a crackdown on vehicles sporting Maharashtra government stickers or plates illegally, an official said on Tuesday.

Using a Maharashtra government sticker or plate on a vehicle that does not belong to the government is "misrepresentation" and "cheating", state transport commissioner Avinash Dhakane said.

According to officials, the transport commissioner office had received complaints from an RTI activist about the use of Maharashtra Government stickers and plates on personal vehicles of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) officers.

Violations will invite a fine of Rs 500 under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, and even the police can take action under the Indian Penal Code, they said.

It is illegal to use the stickers or plates on vehicles hired by the departments, public undertakings and various departments of disaster management units and private vehicles of officers, it was stated.

Several government officers put the sticker or plate on their personal vehicles to avoid paying toll, which is again a loss to the government, an official said.

Questioning the move, Shirang Barge, a labour union leader of the MSRTC, said if officers of the state-owned public transport corporation cannot use the official sticker or plate on vehicles, how they can reach any accident spot during emergencies.

"Vehicles with MP-MLAs stickers are illegally used by their activists everywhere, but no action is taken against them," Barge said.

According to transport officials, if the state home department issues a notification and permits vehicles hired by the government departments and undertakings to put official stickers and plates, the issue won't arise.

