Tricolour is symbol of self-awareness, says Devendra Fadnavis during 'Tiranga Padyatra'

Updated on: 13 August,2022 04:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Fadnavis appealed to the people to hoist the national flag in their houses as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic


The tricolour is not just a flag, but a symbol of self-awareness, said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday.


Fadnavis was speaking at a gathering during the 'Tiranga Padyatra' organised in Nagpur by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), where Union minister Nitin Gadkari, the party's newly-appointed state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule were present.

"The tricolour is not just a flag, but a symbol of our 'atmabhan' (self-awareness). Our soldiers get inspiration from the tricolour while fighting for the country," Fadnavis said, reported PTI.


"A soldier dreams that if he wins, he will wear the tricolour and if he attains martyrdom, he will be wrapped in it," he added.

Fadnavis appealed to the people to hoist the national flag in their houses as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

According to PTI, Some other party leaders and workers took part in the padyatra that was taken out from Trisharan square to Shatabdi square in the morning. The event was organised as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

(With inputs from PTI)

