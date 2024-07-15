Tussle over Maharashtra losing projects: BJP's Ashish Shelar slams Sanjay Raut, cites unions' harassment of industries

In a post on X, Ashish Shelar said companies like L&T, Mahindra, Khambata, AFL Logistic and Pune-based Bajaj Auto Ltd left Maharashtra due to the pressure from such unions

Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Ashish Shelar on Monday slammed the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for his tirade about projects leaving Maharashtra and alleged trade unions affiliated to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party were harassing industrial units in the state, reported the PTI.

Leaders of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and Congress, have routinely accused the Eknath Shinde government of not being able to stop projects and investments from moving to other states, notably neighbouring Gujarat.

In a post on X, Ashish Shelar said companies like L&T, Mahindra, Khambata, AFL Logistic and Pune-based Bajaj Auto Ltd left Maharashtra due to the pressure from such unions.

Ashish Shelar also questioned the opposition to projects like Vedanta Foxconn, the refinery complex in Barsu in Konkan and the mega port in Vadhavan in Dahanu and said such moves contradicted the narrative that Maharashtra was losing out on industrial development.

Sanjay Raut and his party are now sitting with the Congress of SK Patil and Morarji Desai (then chief minister of Bombay State) that opened fire on agitators fighting to unite Mumbai with Maharashtra, an apparent reference to the Samyukta Maharashtra movement and the incident of November 21, 1955 in which 106 persons were shot dead at Flora Fountain, according to the PTI.

"The hands of Congress have the blood of Marathi people who sacrificed their lives for Maharashtra state. History will never forgive you. You (Raut) are acting like a mad person who thinks the whole world is crazy except him," Ashish Shelar claimed.

Meanwhile, last week, Sanjay Raut criticised the BJP, stating that while it has been 50 years since the Emergency was imposed, the BJP continues to look at the past instead of focusing on the future.

Sanjay Raut's remarks came in response to the Centre's decision to designate June 25, the day the Emergency was proclaimed in 1975, as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'. Union Minister Amit Shah declared that this day would remember the "massive contributions" of individuals who faced challenges at that time.

