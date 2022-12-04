×
Twin sisters from Mumbai marry same man in Solapur

Updated on: 04 December,2022 04:04 PM IST  |  Solapur
Videos of the wedding that took place in Malshiras tehsil on Friday have gone viral on social media

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


In an unusual arrangement, twin sisters from Mumbai who are IT professionals married the same man in a ceremony held in Maharashtra's Solapur district, police said on Sunday.


Videos of the wedding that took place in Malshiras tehsil on Friday have gone viral on social media.



Based on a complaint, a non-cognisable (NC) offence under section 494 (marrying again during lifetime of husband or wife) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the groom at Akluj police station, an official said.

As per the complaint, the man married the 36-year-old twin sisters who are IT professionals. The families of the brides and the groom had agreed to the bizarre marriage. The girls were living with their mother after their father passed away a few days ago.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

