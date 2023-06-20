Both Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde level allegations at each other, and insist that they are the ones following original ideology of the party

Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray also celebrates the Shiv Sena's foundation day at Shanmukhananda Auditorium, Matunga on Monday. PIC/Shadab Khan; (right) Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with leaders of his party celebrates Shiv Sena's foundation day at the NESCO ground in Goregaon on Monday. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article Two factions celebrate one foundation day x 00:00

On the party’s foundation day on Monday, the chieftains of the rival Shiv Sena factions, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, claimed the ingenuity of ideology and its execution while heaping allegations on each other. Thackeray vowed to exterminate the ‘slaves of the BJP’. Shinde said he has chosen to respond to allegations with work and continuation of the saffron alliance.

Addressing his supporters at a Matunga auditorium, Thackeray said on the one hand, he had a massive gardi (congregation) of sainiks, and on the other side, the garadi (hired extortionists) had come together. “In the time of the Peshwas, the garadis were hired for confusing the enemy soldiers and for extortion,” he said referring to the Shinde Sena. “Some perverts enjoy inflicting trauma on others. When I said the PM should go to Manipur, they said it was like spitting on the sun. Why does this sun not rise in Manipur which a retired general has described as Syria and Libya? The dictator in one of these countries hid in a gutter and was killed by people in the streets. In Manipur, the BJP leaders and supporters are being killed. We don’t want that to happen because it is our Hindutva,” he said. “When Congress was in power it was said that Islam was in danger. When the BJP is in power, it is said that Hinduism is in danger. What does this mean? Hindus are being killed in Manipur and Kashmir. You don’t kill the real enemy but are out to finish the political rivals,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sainiks’ hard work

Thackeray said the Shinde Sena had been enjoying the hard work of sainiks. “The BJP will offer you milk, play a pipe and then they will put you in a box and abandon it.”

Thackeray told supporters he was not down and out. “I always feel that Balasaheb is testing us. I have suffered a lot building this army. We will fight where the challenge is. We have to beat it and finish the enemy forever. Tomorrow is gaddari din (the day of betrayal), “ he said.

‘Stay within limits’

Shinde took offence to Thackeray’s criticism of PM Modi and Shah. “Know your limits and stay within them. Stick to your ability before saying something about the PM,” said the CM. “You say he should go to Manipur, but you couldn’t go to Mantralaya from Varsha,” Shinde added, further cautioning the rival recalling how Thackeray was scared after receiving a notice.

He said Shah is in Gujarat for three days to monitor the relief and rescue operations after cyclone Biparjoy.

“You (Thackeray) mock the people who supported Balasaheb for building the Shiv Sena. You treated us as domestic help, troubled the leaders, encouraged internal fights. You didn’t create leaders because you didn’t want mass leaders in the Sena. You wanted courtesans. People have not forgotten how you had insulted Manohar Joshi, who had to leave the rally midway. You must introspect why people have left you.” Shinde refused to be called a betrayer. “In fact, you (Uddhav) are a betrayer. You remember the date of our revolt, but you have forgotten the day (you made a government with the Congress and NCP). You will not gain any public sympathy because people are with Balasaheb who had said he would shut the party instead of sharing power with the Congress and NCP. Whoever leaves you is garbage for you. One day you will also turn into garbage,” he said.