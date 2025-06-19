Accused allegedly recorded rape, used it to blackmail the victim, with one luring her to a lodge for a second attack

Accused has been booked under the POCSO Act. Representation Pic/istock

The Malwani police arrested two 23-year-old friends for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl and circulating an obscene video of the crime. According to police sources, the victim and her mother received a disturbing video last week showing the girl in intimate moments with one of the accused.

Upon confrontation, the girl disclosed that in February 2025, she visited a school friend’s house, where one of the accused allegedly raped her and secretly recorded the act. The accused later shared the video with his friend, who used it to blackmail the girl, demanding sexual favours. In April, the second accused allegedly lured her to a lodge in the Manori (Gorai) area and sexually assaulted her.

“The matter came to light on June 6 when the victim and her mother received the video,” an officer from Malwani police station stated. Based on the victim’s statement, the Malwani police registered a case under Sections 64(1), 65(1), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. “We have arrested both accused and produced them before the Dindoshi sessions court today. Further investigation is underway. Further investigation is underway,” said the officer.