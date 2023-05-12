Breaking News
Two friends die after crashing bike in Bandra

Two friends die after crashing bike in Bandra

Updated on: 12 May,2023 07:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Third friend is admitted to hospital; they were returning from Mahim and started speeding on Kalanagar flyover when the accident happened

Two friends die after crashing bike in Bandra

Two of the riders died on the spot

Two friends die after crashing bike in Bandra
Three friends who were returning from the Mahim Dargah triple seat on a bike met with an accident at the Kalanagar flyover at BKC on Wednesday. Two of them died on the spot, while the third was admitted at Sion hospital. He is out of danger. 


The deceased have been identified as Naved Alam Hidrisi, 23, and Faiyaz Ansari, 31, and the injured youth is Sohail Khan, 25. All are resident of Baiganwadi in Govandi. The police said they were speeding on their bike on the flyover in the morning and crashed into the divider.



According to the police, the incident was occurred around 6.30 am on Wednesday. None of them were wearing helmets  and Faiyaz was riding the bike. A police officer said, “We have registered the FIR against the bike rider for speeding and negligence.”

mahim Bandra sion mumbai police mumbai mumbai news

