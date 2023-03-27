Breaking News
Two held for stealing trailer truck

Updated on: 27 March,2023 06:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
He said the trailer truck was stolen from Kongaon village in Raigad district on the intervening night of March 7 and 8.

Representative Image


The Navi Mumbai police have arrested two men for allegedly stealing a trailer truck from a village in Panvel taluka earlier this month, a police officer said on Sunday.


He said the trailer truck was stolen from Kongaon village in Raigad district on the intervening night of March 7 and 8.



As per the investigation, the duo changed the number plate of the vehicle to a duplicate one bearing a Nagaland registration number.


“The accused removed the Global Positioning System (GPS) from the truck and drove towards Nhava Sheva (a seaport in Raigad district). Police checked CCTV camera footage to identify the car that was piloting the stolen truck. 

“We contacted the owner of the vehicle and subsequently tracked down the duo who had stolen the truck,” the officer said, adding that the duo hails from Punjab.

Further investigation is underway, the officer said.

