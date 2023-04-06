Two injured as fire erupts in Mumbai's Prabhadevi

The fire was reported in Siddhi Prabha CHS, near Ravindra Natya Mandir, at 1758 hours in Prabhadevi, a BMC press release said

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Two persons were injured after a fire erupted in a building in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi on Thursday evening.

The fire was reported in Siddhi Prabha CHS, near Ravindra Natya Mandir, at 1758 hours in Prabhadevi, a BMC press release said.

The release said that the fire was confined to stove, kerosene, household articles and cloths on the first floor of 4-storey building.

The press release said that the concerned agencies including Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Fire Brigade, Police, BEST and Ward Staff were mobilized and the fire was brought under control and 1804 hours.

Also read: Mumbai reports two new Covid-19 deaths, 376 infections; active cases 1268

The two injured persons have been identified as Pooja Chaurasiya, 28 and Dilip Chaurasiya, 45.