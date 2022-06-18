Two Mumbai builders held in separate cases of duping flat buyers and violating project deal

An official told PTI that one of the accused builders, Jayesh Shah (59), had been arrested in 2021 as well for a similar crime of duping flat buyers

Representative image

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has arrested two builders in two separated cases for allegedly duping 30 flat buyers of over Rs 12 crore and for diverting Rs 15 crore for personal use without completing a project in subuabran Mumbai, reported PTI.

An official told PTI that one of the accused builders, Jayesh Shah (59), had been arrested in 2021 as well for a similar crime of duping flat buyers.

Shah was arrested from his suburban Kandivali office on charges of cheating, forgery, breach of trust and under the Maharashtra Ownership of Flats (Regulation of the Promotion, Construction, Sale, Management and Transfer) Act on Friday.

He was remanded to police custody till June 27.

Show full article