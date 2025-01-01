Two police officers from Thane, including an inspector and a constable, were booked by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding a Rs 2 lakh bribe to influence a case involving the complainant’s nephew.

Representational Pic

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against two police officers in Thane district, Maharashtra, including an inspector and a constable, who are accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a man to influence a complaint involving his relative.

According to officials, the incident occurred when a woman filed a complaint against the nephew of the man, which led to the involvement of the police. The inspector, stationed at the Murbad police station in Thane, allegedly instructed the constable to extort Rs 2 lakh from the complainant. The payment was demanded in exchange for providing a favourable outcome for the man's nephew in the matter at hand.

The man, after realising he was being extorted, reported the matter to the ACB. Following a verification of the claim, the Anti-Corruption Bureau registered a case against both police officers under the Prevention of Corruption Act on Tuesday. The investigation is ongoing, with the authorities probing the matter further.

The incident has raised serious concerns about corruption within the police force in the region, prompting the ACB to take swift action. The inspector and the constable are now under investigation, and their actions could lead to disciplinary and legal consequences depending on the outcome of the probe.

Thane: Two booked for demanding bribe

Police have registered a case against two persons, including a peon working with a government office in Thane district of Maharashtra, for allegedly separately demanding bribe from a man for getting an order in his favour, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Saturday.

The case against the duo was registered by the Thane district rural police, it said. The peon works at the tehsildar office in Shahapur. He demanded Rs 2.5 lakh for arranging a favourable order in connection with a case and making available its copy from the tehsildar. Another accused, a private person, also demanded Rs 3 lakh from him for the same purpose, the ACB said in a statement. The complainant approached the ACB and lodged a complaint against the duo. Following a probe, the ACB filed the case against them at Shahapur police station on Friday, it added. (With inputs from PTI)