The projected daily traffic was 130000 cars, for the single arm opened on September 21

The Coastal Road was initially closed on weekends, but now operates all seven days a week. Pic/Ashish Raje

In September, after the Coastal Road was opened to traffic seven days a week, data indicated that around 43,000 vehicles travel on it daily. Initially, when the Coastal Road project was proposed, it was estimated that it would accommodate 1.30 lakh vehicles per day upon completion. However, while the southbound arm connecting to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and some arms at Worli and Haji Ali are still under construction, officials believe these may not significantly impact the number of vehicles.