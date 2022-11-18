Uddhav Sena, BJP-Shinde Sena spar over Rahul Gandhi’s Savarkar jibe

The freedom fighter’s grandson and an MP filed an FIR and demanded the Congress leader’s arrest, and that his walk be brought to a halt legally

Rahul Gandhi also said V D Savarkar had helped the British and duped the likes of Mahatma Gandhi. Pic/PTI

As he walks through Maharashtra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks against freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, have churned up politics. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has questioned the Thackeray Sena’s love for Savarkar and its support to the Congress and Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, while the rival Sena’s group leader in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Shewale, has asked the government to take action and stop the walkathon using legal means. Savarkar’s kin and a Sena MP filed a police complaint and demanded Gandhi’s arrest for insulting the late leader.

‘Don’t agree with Rahul, but..’

In response, Uddhav Thackeray said his party had respect and love for Savarkar, and he did not agree with Gandhi’s remark which the Congress leader reiterated hours after the Sena leader’s disagreement on Thursday.

Thackeray asked whether the BJP had any right to seek answers from him. “Rahul Gandhi is wrong. We don’t agree with what he has said about Savarkar, but those having no role in India’s freedom struggle should trace their roots before questioning us,” he said, after paying tribute on the occasion of the 10th death anniversary of the late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray at Shivaji Park.



Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister (right) Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena chief

“We are together with the Congress and other like-minded parties because the freedom Savarkar fought for is endangered. We are all fighting to save freedom and the Constitution. If our union with Congress is questionable, what about the BJP’s pact with Mehbooba Mufti,” he further asked, before demanding to know what had stopped the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from awarding Savarkar the Bharat Ratna.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Vinayak Damodar Savarkar helped British, says Rahul Gandhi

‘Departure from Balasaheb’

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said it was a departure from Balasasheb Thackeray’s love for Savarkar. “It is sad to know what might be Balasaheb’s feelings when Aaditya Thackeray walks hand-in-hand with Rahul Gandhi, who has made such an insulting remark (against Savarkar). Balasaheb would always respond to such antics through statements and actions,” said Fadnavis.

The BJP leaders recalled the Shiv Sena’s ‘joota maro’ agitation against former Congress minister Mani Shankar Aiyar for insulting Savarkar. City BJP president Ashish Shelar said Gandhi hadn’t read a letter written by his grandmother late Indira Gandhi. “Indira Gandhi had called Savarkar, India’s good son. She also said Savarkar’s brave fight against the British will be part of history.”

Rahul refuses to backtrack

Gandhi stayed firm on his remarks. He had said tribal leader Birsa Munda laid down his life for independence while Savarkar begged the British for mercy. On Thursday, he said Savarkar had helped the British and deceived the likes of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

Gandhi showed a copy of Savarkar’s mercy petition at a media conference. He said the last line read that Savarkar would remain an obedient servant of the British. Responding to MP Shewale’s demand, he said the government may try to stop the yatra. “Stop it, we have no problem. Stop it if you think it is harmful to the country,” Gandhi stated.

‘Arrest Rahul’

Savarkar’s grandson Ranjit Savarkar and Shewale filed an FIR against Gandhi. They have demanded Gandhi’s arrest. Ranjit has filed complaints in the past incidents. He said if a woman can be jailed for months on the charge of insulting Sharad Pawar, the late V D Savarkar was a much bigger leader in stature.

MNS protest

Meanwhile, Maharahtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray has asked his party workers to show black flags to Rahul Gandhi. The Bharat Jodo Yatra was about to enter Buldhana district Thursday evening. Gandhi will address a public rally in Shegaon on Friday.

2012

Year Sena founder passed away

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal