Uddhav shared dais with people who opposed Ram temple, Bal Thackeray's ideology: Maha CM

In a jibe, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray shared the dais at the Patna meeting of Opposition parties with those people who had opposed Ram temple, abrogation of Article 370 and the ideology of Bal Thackeray.

Shinde also took potshots at Thackeray for his announcement of a morcha against "corruption" in the Mumbai civic body.

"Yesterday, Uddhav Thackeray shared the dais with Mehbooba Mufti and fodder scam accused Lalu Yadav. And he (Uddhav) is going to oppose corruption in the Mumbai municipal corporation," the chief minister told reporters.

At the Patna meeting held on Friday, a total of 17 opposition parties resolved to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly to defeat the saffron party and work with flexibility by setting aside their differences.

"'Dilo ka Gatbandhan' with those who opposed Ram temple, (scrapping of) Article 370, and the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray? I think we were right and we made the right decision last year," said Shinde, who heads Shiv Sena.

Shinde was referring to the rebellion led by him along with 39 MLAs last year against Thackeray's leadership, which led to the collapse of the MVA government.

He said that coming together of 15 parties which have lost their confidence is a testimony to the victory of prime minister Narendra Modi.

Queried on the Enforcement Directorate raiding places of Shiv Sena (UBT) secretary Suraj Chavan and others in connection with the Covid hospital contracts case, Shinde ruled out a political vendetta.

"No action is taken as revenge. The Enforcement Directorate is taking action, not the state government. The case involves Rs 1,200 crore and this money belongs to the common people. There should be clarity in this issue," he said.

Shinde said the Shiv Sena-BJP government is completing a year in office and the cabinet will be expanded soon.

