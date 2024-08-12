Breaking News
Updated on: 12 August,2024 05:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Chandrashekhar Bawankule says Ladki Bahin offers women with long-term financial security by allowing them to receive insurance for their family for Rs 3000.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule/ File Photo

Maharashtra head of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chandrasekhar Bawankule claimed that Uddhav Thackeray's criticism of the 'Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana' comes from his concern about losing the impending Maharashtra assembly election. Bawankule made these remarks during a press conference at the BJP state headquarters on Monday, which was attended by BJP Mahila Morcha State President Chitra Wagh, BJP state general secretary Madhavi Naik, and numerous other party leaders.


"Seeing the huge popularity of Mahayuti Sarkar's 'Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana', Uddhav Thackeray has started to fear defeat in the assembly elections. And that is exactly why they are criticising this plan and trying to make a joke around it," Chandrashekhar Bawankule said. 



Bawankule claimed that Thackeray's attempts to criticise the popular program are motivated by concern about Mahayuti's growing popularity among voters. He also stated that 25 lakh ladies from Maharashtra will send rakhis to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Raksha Bandhan as a show of appreciation for the project. 


Reportedly, the first instalment of the 'Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin' plan, wherein Rs 1,500 per month (Rs 18,000 annually) will be deposited into women's accounts, will be distributed starting August 17. According to Bawankule, the initiative aims to offer women with long-term financial security by allowing them to receive insurance coverage for their entire family for just Rs 3,000 per year.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule accused Thackeray of spreading misinformation and misled women about the scheme. He noted that folks from privileged backgrounds may not recognise the benefits of such activities. Bawankule thanked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for establishing an initiative aimed at boosting women's self-esteem and confidence.

Drawing parallels with other states, Bawankule chastised the Congress-led governments in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh for abandoning similar social packages after winning elections. He contended that, unlike these states, BJP-led governments, such as those in Madhya Pradesh, conduct welfare programs that are not related to electoral cycles and are instead intended to last.

Bawankule also praised the Mahayuti government for its recent decision to provide free energy to 42 lakh farmers, describing it as a historic step that will boost the state's agricultural sector.

BJP maharashtra uddhav thackeray mumbai mumbai news

