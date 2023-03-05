Uddhav Thackeray has been dismissed by his own MLAs: BJP minister Girish Mahajan

The 40 'rebel' MLAs in the Shinde camp had not left the Shiv Sena but the others (who were loyal to Thackeray) drifted away, the minister further said

Maharashtra Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan. File Pic

Maharashtra Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan on Saturday said that Uddhav Thackeray has been in effect dismissed by his own MLAs.

The BJP leader was speaking to reporters. "Some 40 MLAs from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena rebelled against him, and now the party's name and symbol is with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde," Mahajan said.

"Time has come to state that he (Uddhav) has been dismissed from the party by his own MLAs," he said.

