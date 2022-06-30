Breaking News
MVA to face floor test: I am quitting as Maharashtra Chief Minister, says Uddhav Thackeray
HC asks NIA to file affidavit detailing status of 2008 Malegaon blast trial
Security beefed up at Goa airport and hotel ahead of arrival of rebel Sena MLAs
Maharashtra logs 3,957 Covid-19 cases and seven fatalities
Maharashtra govt approves renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Uddhav Thackeray resigns ahead of floor test Maharashtra Assembly special session stands cancelled

Uddhav Thackeray resigns ahead of floor test, Maharashtra Assembly special session stands cancelled

Updated on: 30 June,2022 10:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Uddhav Thackeray seemed consigned to his fate and resigned on June 29 before his opponents could call a floor test

Uddhav Thackeray resigns ahead of floor test, Maharashtra Assembly special session stands cancelled

Uddhav Thackeray submitting his resignation to Governor BS Koshyari. Pic/AFP


On Thursday, Maharashtra Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat informed all state MLAs that there was no need to hold a floor test, as former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seemed consigned to his fate and resigned on June 29 before his opponents could call a floor test.






Further details are awaited.

uddhav thackeray maharashtra bharatiya janata party devendra fadnavis shiv sena mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK