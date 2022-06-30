Uddhav Thackeray resigns ahead of floor test, Maharashtra Assembly special session stands cancelled

Uddhav Thackeray seemed consigned to his fate and resigned on June 29 before his opponents could call a floor test

Uddhav Thackeray submitting his resignation to Governor BS Koshyari. Pic/AFP

On Thursday, Maharashtra Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat informed all state MLAs that there was no need to hold a floor test, as former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seemed consigned to his fate and resigned on June 29 before his opponents could call a floor test.

Maharashtra Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat informs all state MLAs that as per Governor's orders, there's no need for a floor test now, so today's special session will not be convened



Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation as Maharashtra CM & from his MLC post, yesterday — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

