Breaking News
Mumbai: MMRDA fixes potholes, citizens not impressed
Mumbai: Vasai landslide victims were set to move to a safe place that evening
Uddhav Thackeray spoke to PM Modi last year regarding alliance: MP Rahul Shewale
Mumbai: BMC scrapes parts of road to stop vehicles skidding
Mumbai: Commuters say hanging old FOB a risk, CR says no it’s not
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Uddhav Thackeray spoke to PM Modi last year regarding alliance MP Rahul Shewale

Uddhav Thackeray spoke to PM Modi last year regarding alliance: MP Rahul Shewale

Premium

Updated on: 20 July,2022 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Top

Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale claims the matter did not proceed because the MVA suspended 12 BJP legislators; party spokesperson says the Thackeray family and the prime minister’s relations go beyond politics

Uddhav Thackeray spoke to PM Modi last year regarding alliance: MP Rahul Shewale

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray at the Sena Bhavan on Tuesday. Pic/Ashish Raje


Hours after the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena named their group leader and chief whip in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, it was time for them to spill more beans. Rahul Shewale, the new group leader, revealed that Uddhav Thackeray had a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last June to renew ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but the matter didn't move forward because the very next month the Thackeray-led MVA suspended BJP's 12 legislators.

shiv sena bharatiya janata party Lok Sabha Eknath Shinde uddhav thackeray narendra modi mumbai news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK