Uddhav Thackeray spoke to PM Modi last year regarding alliance: MP Rahul Shewale

Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale claims the matter did not proceed because the MVA suspended 12 BJP legislators; party spokesperson says the Thackeray family and the prime minister’s relations go beyond politics

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray at the Sena Bhavan on Tuesday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Hours after the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena named their group leader and chief whip in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, it was time for them to spill more beans. Rahul Shewale, the new group leader, revealed that Uddhav Thackeray had a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last June to renew ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but the matter didn't move forward because the very next month the Thackeray-led MVA suspended BJP's 12 legislators.