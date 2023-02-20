Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: Housewife falls for ‘like-and-earn’ scam, duped of Rs 10 lakh
Missing MBBS student case: Police are planting evidence, says accused family
Mumbai: Not paid for 3 months, cop takes troubles to police chat groups
Mumbai: We need civic-run CBSE schools too, say Deonar residents
Mumbai: Our parks are not for parking, say Juhu residents

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Uddhav Thackeray to convene key meeting of MLAs in Mumbai amid symbol row

Uddhav Thackeray to convene key meeting of MLAs in Mumbai amid symbol row

Updated on: 20 February,2023 10:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

According to the sources, all MLAs of the faction have been instructed to be present at the meeting, scheduled at 12:30 pm

Uddhav Thackeray to convene key meeting of MLAs in Mumbai amid symbol row

File Photo


Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called an important meeting today at the party headquarters in Mumbai, officials said.


He is likely to discuss the future course of action after the election commission recognized the Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena.



According to the sources, all MLAs of the faction have been instructed to be present at the meeting, scheduled at 12:30 pm.


"The meeting is scheduled at 12:30 pm at the party headquarters Sena Bhawan in Mumbai", added officials.

Also read: Uddhav may be down, but Shinde has a long way to the top!

Earlier on Sunday Uddhav Thackeray took a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah on quoting an iconic dialogue from the Bollywood film 'Mr India' --"Mogambo khush hua".

Notably, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday allotted the party name "Shiv Sena" and the symbol "Bow and Arrow" to the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Addressing a public meeting, Thackeray said, "They are doing such low-level politics that they could even take away our 'mashaal' (flaming torch). They can steal the 'bow and arrow' but they can't take out Lord Ram from the hearts of people."

Taking swipe at Shah, he said, "...Someone (Amit Shah) who visited Pune yesterday asked how things were going in Maharashtra. Then, he got the reply that EC has taken the decision in their favour. Then, the same person said ' Very well, Mogambo Khush Hua'."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you think Budget 2023 will meet aspirations of common man?
mumbai mumbai news uddhav thackeray shiv sena maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK