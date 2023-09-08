Breaking News
Uddhav Thackeray urges Shinde govt to immediately compensate farmers facing crop loss due to lack of rains

Updated on: 08 September,2023 07:05 PM IST  |  Shirdi
PTI |

Uddhav Thackeray visited Ahmednagar where standing crops in many villages have perished due to the dry spell over the past few weeks

Uddhav Thackeray/ File Photo

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the Maharashtra government must immediately give compensation to farmers who have suffered crop losses due to lack of rains.


Thackeray, who visited Ahmednagar where standing crops in many villages have perished due to the dry spell over the past few weeks, also hit out at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Thackeray said Shinde can go to his farm on board a helicopter but he must also visit those areas where farmers are facing crop loss.


"When farmers are on the brink of drought, they have not got compensation for (losses due to) unseasonal rains last year. The government should give immediate compensation," the former chief minister said.


Several parts of the state are facing a drought-like situation due to the lack of rains in August.

He also slammed the state government's crop insurance scheme for Re 1 as a "farce" and asked when 'panchnama' (loss assessment) will be done in connection with damage to crops. "The government is lying. Instead of spending money on advertisements, it would be better if it were given to farmers. They (ruling dispensation) have the money to engineer splits in parties but not to give to farmers," Thackeray alleged.

Farmers have to buy water from tankers to save their crops and are also not getting regular power supply, Thackeray said. The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said he would tour other parts of the state and meet farmers.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

mumbai mumbai news uddhav thackeray shiv sena maharashtra Eknath Shinde

