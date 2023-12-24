Uddhav Thackeray will sound poll bugle with Nashik convention, rally on Jan 23

Uddhav Thackeray is planning a major public demonstration in Nashik on January 23, 2024, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bal Thackeray, the founder of Shiv Sena.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who leads the Shiv Sena (UBT), is planning a major "mahashibir" and public demonstration in Nashik on January 23, 2024, to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Shiv Sena's founder, Bal Thackeray, stated a report in PTI.

According to the report, Raut told the media that Thackeray will be actively participating in both events, which are expected to serve as a springboard for the party's campaign in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Uddhav Thackeray will spearhead a mahashibir and deliver a public address in Nashik on January 23," Raut said, emphasising the significance of the occasion. Party leaders are expected to meet in Nashik soon to finalise logistics and planning for these events, according to the Rajya Sabha member, the PTI report added.

Historically, the (then-undivided) Shiv Sena secured the Nashik Lok Sabha seat in both 2014 and 2019, in coalition with the BJP. However, following political upheavals saw two-time Shiv Sena MP Hemant Godse side with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's group.

In June 2022, the party experienced internal strife, ending in a split and the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) administration. Shinde formed a new state government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), transforming the political landscape.

Previously, the Shiv Sena was a unified member of the BJP-led NDA alliance in 2019. The MVA now includes the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, as well as the Congress and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party.

Raut also stated that the party plans to contest 23 of Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats, indicating a strong electoral strategy.

According to Raut's previous statements, previous discussions between Sena (UBT) leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray, and top Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal emphasised the party's engagement within the broader opposition bloc.

