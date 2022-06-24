Ukraine asks medical students to return, but Mumbai parents not comfortable

Parents in Mumbai say they are not comfortable sending their children back to the war-torn nation, even as they agonise over losing their degrees

Indian students fleeing Kyiv cross the border in Barabas, Hungary, on February 28, 2022. Pic/AFP

Some medical universities in war-torn Ukraine have decided to resume in-person classes from September, and have asked the students in India to return provided the situation stabilises. However, neither the youngsters nor their parents are willing to return so soon, even though they are worried about academic loss. They are also in a dilemma in the absence of any guidelines or advisory from the Indian government.