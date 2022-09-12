Breaking News
Updated on: 12 September,2022 07:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik was informed by Advocate General (AG) Ashutosh Kumbhakoni that a special drive was conducted across the state last month and several illegal hoardings were removed

Unauthorised hoardings a recurring problem: Bombay HC, seeks Maharashtra govt's reply

Bombay High Court. File Pic


The Bombay High Court on Monday noted that unauthorized hoardings, banners and posters are a recurring problem and sought the Maharashtra government's reply on the proposed measures to check the issue.


A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik was informed by Advocate General (AG) Ashutosh Kumbhakoni that a special drive was conducted across the state last month and several illegal hoardings were removed.

Kumbhakoni further said that guidelines and rules have been issued on the issue and police officers and municipal authorities have been sensitized.


Justice Karnik then pointed out that a huge hoarding was put up last week outside the official residence of the Chief Justice in south Mumbai.

"All these special drives are okay but how do you prevent these (illegal hoardings) coming up again and again. Rules, guidelines are in place now execution is required," Justice Karnik said.

AG Kumbhakoni apologised for the hoarding outside the CJ's residence and said continuous monitoring would be required.

The bench was hearing a bunch of public interest litigations (PILs) on the issue of unauthorized and illegal hoardings, banners and posters put up across the state defacing public roads.

The AG submitted a report of the state government to the court on Monday, as per which 27,206 hoardings were removed on August 3 and 4 during a special drive across all municipal corporations except Mumbai. A fine of Rs 7.23 crore was recovered.

From the district councils, 686 hoardings were removed and a fine of Rs 38,000 was collected.

"In Mumbai, the drive was conducted for ten days - August 3 to 13. During this, 1,693 hoardings were removed and 168 FIRs were lodged," Kumbhakoni told the court.

Advocate Manoj Shirsat, appearing for one of the petitioners, suggested for QR codes to be displayed on the hoarding or banner which could be scanned to ascertain if permission has been granted for the same.

The court asked Kumbhakoni to consider the same.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on October 13.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

