Unidentified body found in Thane creek

The body of an unidentified man was found in the Thane creek on Friday, a civic official said.

The deceased appeared to be around 40-years-old, he said.

The body was found floating in the creek near Ganesh Visarjan Ghat at Vitava in Kalwa area, he said.

Kalwa police have sent the body for autopsy and further probe is on.

