Breaking News
BREAKING: Unidentified men open fire on shop signboard in Bandra's Linking Road
Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, a multi-coloured mess
Maharashtra reports 1,877 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths
Video of bodybuilder smoking in SpiceJet flight surfaces online
Mumbai records 683 Covid-19 cases; active tally at 3,818
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Unidentified body found in Thane creek

Unidentified body found in Thane creek

Updated on: 11 August,2022 06:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The body was found floating in the creek near Ganesh Visarjan Ghat at Vitava in Kalwa area

Unidentified body found in Thane creek

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The body of an unidentified man was found in the Thane creek on Friday, a civic official said.


The deceased appeared to be around 40-years-old, he said.

Also Read: Mumbai: Residents of another Chembur society complain of worm-infested water


The body was found floating in the creek near Ganesh Visarjan Ghat at Vitava in Kalwa area, he said.

Kalwa police have sent the body for autopsy and further probe is on.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai news thane kalwa

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK