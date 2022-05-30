Unidentified man's body found in Thane

A passerby on Sunday spotted the body under a bridge in Davle village and alerted police, an official from Shil-Daighar police station said

Representative image

The body of an unidentified man bearing multiple wounds was found in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

A passerby on Sunday spotted the body under a bridge in Davle village and alerted police, an official from Shil-Daighar police station said.

After reaching the spot, the police found a paver block near the body and a car nearly 60 m away, which raised suspicion that some persons killed the man with an intention to rob him, he said.

Show full article