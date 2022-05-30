Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Unidentified man's body found in Thane

Unidentified man's body found in Thane

Updated on: 30 May,2022 09:48 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

A passerby on Sunday spotted the body under a bridge in Davle village and alerted police, an official from Shil-Daighar police station said

Representative image


The body of an unidentified man bearing multiple wounds was found in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

A passerby on Sunday spotted the body under a bridge in Davle village and alerted police, an official from Shil-Daighar police station said.




After reaching the spot, the police found a paver block near the body and a car nearly 60 m away, which raised suspicion that some persons killed the man with an intention to rob him, he said.


