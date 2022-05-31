Breaking News
Sidhu Moose Wala was hit by around 25 bullets, gunpowder found on his body, says initial post-mortem report
53-year-old Raj Bhavan employee dies by suicide at Bandstand
Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police makes first arrest
At 711, Maharashtra logs highest daily Covid-19 count in over 3 months; active tally jumps to 3,475
No info yet on when bodies of Thane residents who died in Nepal plane crash will arrive: Police
Delhi High Court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to travel abroad for IIFA awards
Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit teacher in Kulgam
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Unidentified person sends morphed pics to woman BJP functionary, Mumbai cops register FIR

Unidentified person sends morphed pics to woman BJP functionary, Mumbai cops register FIR

Updated on: 31 May,2022 08:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 354 A (sexual harassment), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and sections of the Information Technology Act

Unidentified person sends morphed pics to woman BJP functionary, Mumbai cops register FIR

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A Maharashtra BJP functionary on Tuesday lodged an FIR against an unidentified person for allegedly sending her morphed obscene pictures on her contact number and threatening to make them public, police said.

Police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 354 A (sexual harassment), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and sections of the Information Technology Act.




The complaint stated that the accused person sent the morphed images of the BJP functionary to her Whatsapp number, a Versova police station official said.


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra bharatiya janata party

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK