Unidentified person sends morphed pics to woman BJP functionary, Mumbai cops register FIR

Police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 354 A (sexual harassment), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and sections of the Information Technology Act

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A Maharashtra BJP functionary on Tuesday lodged an FIR against an unidentified person for allegedly sending her morphed obscene pictures on her contact number and threatening to make them public, police said.

Police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 354 A (sexual harassment), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and sections of the Information Technology Act.

The complaint stated that the accused person sent the morphed images of the BJP functionary to her Whatsapp number, a Versova police station official said.

Show full article