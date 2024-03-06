The incident took place on Sunday and after the post-mortem report, which indicated internal injuries to the trailer driver in Navi Mumbai, the police on Wednesday registered a case on charges of murder against the unidentified culprits, an official from Uran police station said

Representational Image

Listen to this article Unidentified persons kill trailer driver in Navi Mumbai; police launch probe x 00:00

A 37-year-old trailer driver has been killed allegedly by unidentified persons in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place on Sunday and after the post-mortem report, which indicated internal injuries to the trailer driver in Navi Mumbai, the police on Wednesday registered a case on charges of murder against the unidentified culprits, an official from Uran police station said, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer driver in Navi Mumbai, Arvind Nandlal Yadav, hailing from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, resided in Nhava Sheva area of Navi Mumbai, reported PTI.

On Sunday night, he was having dinner at a roadside eatery in Uran area when some persons allegedly dragged him out of the place and beat him to death, the official said, adding the motive behind the killing was not yet known, reported PTI.

The body was sent for post-mortem and initially, a case of accidental death was registered.

After the autopsy report indicated internal injuries and based on a complaint by the victim's family members, the police registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention), the official said, reported PTI.

A probe was on into the case.

In another incident, Mumbai Police on Tuesday recovered the skull of a 12-year-old boy whose headless body was found in mangroves in Wadala area nearly 35 days after he went missing, an official said, reported PTI.

The boy, identified as Sandeep Yadav, had been missing since January 28 after he went out with one Bipul Sikari, also a resident of Wadala. A day before Sandeep's headless body was found, reported PTI.

Police said when Sandeep's father Bechai Yadav and others had confronted Sikari, he had told them that he handed over the boy to a transgender person, reported PTI.

"Sikari was thrashed and was subsequently taken to Wadala Truck Terminus police station. A cop told him to wash the blood but Sikari fled taking advantage of the circumstances," the official said, reported PTI.

The deceased Sandeep was the only child of the Yadav couple born 14 years after their marriage.

Meanwhile, police registered a case of kidnapping and continued the search for the boy.

Police were informed on Monday that a headless body was lying in mangroves in the Wadala creek area, the official added, reported PTI.

The deceased boy was identified by his father with the help of his clothes, footwear, and a 'kada' he was wearing.

During a search on Tuesday, police found the skull lying 15-20 feet away from the spot where the corpse was found earlier, reported PTI.

Police have added sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of the evidence of the offence) of the Indian Penal Code and formed teams to nab Sikari.

According to the official, Sikari is a resident of West Bengal and was arrested in a murder case earlier, reported PTI.

He had jumped parole in the previous murder case and came to Mumbai, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)