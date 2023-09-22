Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set for a day-long visit to Mumbai on Saturday, where his schedule includes offering prayers at two prominent Lord Ganesha idols in the city and participating in the 'Laxmanrao Inamdar Memorial Lecture' organized by Mumbai University and Sahakar Bharati.

Amit Shah/ File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Mumbai on Saturday x 00:00

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set for a day-long visit to Mumbai on Saturday, where his schedule includes offering prayers at two prominent Lord Ganesha idols in the city and participating in the 'Laxmanrao Inamdar Memorial Lecture' organized by Mumbai University and Sahakar Bharati, according to agency reports.

According to a report in ANI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Mumbai on Saturday will feature a blend of spirituality and intellectual discourse. The day begins with Shah worshipping the idol of Lord Ganesha, established by the 'Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal' in the Bandra West area. He will then proceed to offer prayers at the iconic Lalbaug Raja, a famous Ganesha idol in Lalbaug, Parel, Mumbai, during the afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The highlight of the day, however, is the 'Laxmanrao Inamdar Memorial Lecture' organized by Mumbai University in association with Sahakar Bharati. This significant event is set to take place on Saturday evening at the Sir Cowasjee Jehangir Convocation Hall within Mumbai University's Fort campus. Reportedly, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and other cabinet ministers will be present at the do. Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais is likely to be in attendance as well.

Laxmanrao Inamdar, affectionately known as the 'Vakil Saheb' of RSS, played a pivotal role in the early days of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Gujarat and was a mentor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His influence on PM Modi's political journey is widely acknowledged, and the Prime Minister has even authored a biography on Inamdar titled 'Setubandh'.

The memorial lecture pays tribute to Inamdar's profound impact on Indian politics and society. Sahakar Bharati, a pan-India organization of Co-Operators and Co-Operatives founded by Inamdar, collaborates with Mumbai University to host this event, stated the ANI report. It serves as an opportunity to commemorate the legacy of Inamdar, who played a significant role in shaping PM Modi's career within the RSS.

The last Laxmanrao Inamdar Memorial lecture was held at Mumbai University in 2017, with the then Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, as the Chief Guest. This year's lecture promises to provide a platform for meaningful discussions and reflections on Inamdar's contributions to the nation and his enduring influence on political leadership.