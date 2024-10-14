Rijiju was addressing students at Mumbai University during an event focused on "Personality Development and Various Educational Opportunities"

Kiren Rijiju. File Pic

Listen to this article Union minister Kiren Rijiju addresses students at Mumbai University Fort campus x 00:00

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju emphasized the critical role of students in achieving the goal of a developed India, highlighting the nation's immense youth strength as one of its key assets.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was addressing students at Mumbai University during an event focused on "Personality Development and Various Educational Opportunities."

The event was jointly organized by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Research Center, Prof. Balasaheb Apte Student and Youth Movement Study Center, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI), and Dr. Ambedkar Medicos Association at Sir Cowasjee Jehangir Convocation Hall.

Speaking at the event, Rijiju underlined that India has a rich legacy of sports culture. To further promote this, the government has launched significant initiatives like Khelo India and Fit India, offering numerous opportunities for young athletes. He encouraged students to set ambitious goals and work diligently towards achieving them during their student years. Rijiju also urged students to take advantage of the many opportunities provided by both state and central governments to support their growth and career paths.

Others diginitaries who attended the event, included Vice-Chancellor of Mumbai University Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr. Ajay Bhamre, Registrar Dr. Prasad Karande, Director General of BARTI Sunil Ware, Dr. Sangita Ambhore from Government Dental College and Hospital, and others.

Addressing the gathering, Kulkarni, remarked on India’s progress as a "sports powerhouse" and noted the efforts of many Mumbai University students who have excelled at both state and national levels. He also highlighted the university's focus on opening doors to career opportunities through not only traditional courses but also skill-based programs.

Ware, Director of BARTI, shared information about various initiatives undertaken by the institute to support student development and opportunities during the event's opening remarks.

On his visit to Mumbai, Kiren Rijiju visited the Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Memorial and met with members and leaders of the Matang Samaj in Chembur. He also conducted an inspection of the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial, where he interacted with Bhikkhu Sangha at Indu Mill in Dadar. Following this, he engaged with students at Mumbai University's Sir Cowasjee Jehangir Convocation Hall at the Fort campus, and later met with members of the Rohidas Samaj at Sant Rohidas Bhavan.