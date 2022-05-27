Union minister Narayan Rane undergoes angioplasty in Mumbai hospital; health condition normal, says doctor

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 May,2022 05:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
"Rane was admitted here today in Lilavati hospital and he underwent angioplasty. We have inserted a stent into an artery. Rane's health condition otherwise is normal," said Dr Jalil Parkar, who refused to divulge more details

Narayan Rane. File Photo


Union Minister Narayan Rane on Friday underwent angioplasty with insertion of a stent in Mumbai's Lilavati hospital, a doctor from the facility said.

"Rane was admitted here today in Lilavati hospital and he underwent angioplasty. We have inserted a stent into an artery. Rane's health condition otherwise is normal," said Dr Jalil Parkar, who refused to divulge more details.




Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, Rane's MLA son Nitesh Rane said his father had undergone angioplasty in 2009 and he had got admitted in Lilavati during the day as part of a "routine check-up related to it".


