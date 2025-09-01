Union Minister Piyush Goyal visited Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja during Ganeshotsav, offered prayers, and said he felt very fortunate to have the darshan. He prayed for blessings on the nation and the world. The festival, marked with grandeur across Maharashtra, continues to attract top leaders, celebrities, and lakhs of devotees.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal visits Lalbaughcha Raja; says 'I consider myself very fortunate to experience this'

As reported by news agency ANI, Union Minister Piyush Goyal offered prayers and sought blessings from Lord Ganesha by touching the feet of the idol at the Labaugcha Raja pandal.

Amid the ongoing Ganeshotsav in Mumbai, Union Minister Piyush Goyal also visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Monday. Various celebrities and politicians have already visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja during the 10-day festival honouring Lord Ganesha.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, after offering prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja on Monday, said that he considers himself very fortunate to have the darshan at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai.

While speaking to the media after his darshan at Lalbaughcha Raja, Piyush Goyal highlighted that, "Speaking to the reporters, Union Minister Goyal said, 'Today I am very pleased. I consider myself very fortunate to have the darshan at the Lalbaugcha Raja. The Ganpati here has its own zeal and faith. Every year, I receive the blessings of Ganpati Bappa here so that I can serve the country even better...Vighnaharta will remove all our obstacles," as cited by news agency ANI.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal further said that he prayed to Lord Ganesh to continue showering his blessings on the country and the entire world and to always bless devotees like them.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also visited the Lalbaughcha Raja Ganesh idol. The Union Home Minister was accompanied by his son and ICC Chairman Jay Shah, along with other family members.

The Home Minister had 'darshan' of Lord Ganesh at the pandal and offered prayers, joining thousands of devotees who throng the site during the festive season.

Meanwhile, along with the grand public Ganeshotsav celebrations, household festivities in Maharashtra's Pune are also being marked with unique themes and patriotic fervour.

The 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations began on August 27, Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. The festival marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles.

Celebrations of Ganeshotsav across the country culminate on Anantha Chaturdashi and are celebrated with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions.

(With inputs from ANI)