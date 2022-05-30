Upset Govandi, Deonar locals approach NGT over delay in shifting biomedical waste plant

Upset Govandi and Deonar locals approach tribunal over delay in shifting biomedical waste plant, claim pollution aggravating TB cases

Smoke emanates from the biomedical waste treatment plant. File pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Fed up of the delay in shifting of the biomedical waste treatment plant (SMS Envoclean) to Khalapur, Govandi and Deonar residents have moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the state government on Friday. The residents, in their petition to the NGT, have alleged that Tuberculosis (TB) has been aggravated among many of them because of the pollution due to the dumping ground and the biomedical waste treatment plant.

In their letter petition, Govandi Citizens, a group led by social activists and local residents, says that since the biomedical waste treatment plant (SMS Envoclean) was built in their neighbourhood, the incidence of tuberculosis has increased in many of them in the past five years. M (East) ward (Govandi, Deonar) is known as the tuberculosis (TB) hotspot of Mumbai.

“There have been several studies and surveys by the BMC health department and private institutions like the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). It is proven that lakhs of residents in Govandi and Deonar suffer from TB. The presence of the Deonar dumping ground and bio-medical treatment plant has only aggravated the condition of the citizens with TB,” said advocate Saif Alam, lawyer for the Govandi residents.

