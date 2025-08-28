Anand Dubey said India exports goods worth nearly Rs 7.5 lakh crore to the US across various sectors, and the steep tariffs are likely to cause major economic losses. He warned that this could also lead to widespread job losses, with estimates suggesting that over 10 lakh workers may be affected

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Anand Dubey on Thursday slammed United States (US) President Donald Trump over the recent imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, calling it a move aimed at humiliating India. He also criticised the Indian government for its inaction in the face of such economic aggression, reported ANI.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Anand Dubey on Thursday slammed United States (US) President Donald Trump over the recent imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, calling it a move aimed at humiliating India. He also criticised the Indian government for its inaction in the face of such economic aggression, reported ANI.

Dubey said that India exports goods worth nearly Rs 7.5 lakh crore to the US across various sectors, and the steep tariffs are likely to cause major economic losses. He warned that this could also lead to widespread job losses, with estimates suggesting that over 10 lakh workers may be affected.

“Donald Trump repeatedly tries to humiliate our country. He claims that he stopped the war (India-Pakistan), citing trade. The Indian government remains inactive… They will need to talk to Donald Trump. Now, due to the 50% tariffs he is imposing, you can estimate the economic loss India will incur. India exports about ₹7.5 lakh crore worth of goods to America across various sectors... Consequently, workers here may lose their jobs… Experts believe that more than 10 lakh jobs could be lost as a result of this,” Dubey told ANI.

The new US tariffs could severely impact key sectors of the Indian economy, particularly those heavily reliant on exports to the American market.

India’s engineering sector, with exports worth 12.33 billion US dollars (USD) in 2024, is expected to face a major setback. Pharmaceutical exports, which stood at USD 12.73 billion, may also be hit hard. The textile industry, including apparel and home textiles, exported goods worth USD 3.10 billion and USD 2.52 billion, respectively, in 2024 and is now bracing for the fallout. Similarly, the electronics sector, contributing USD 14.4 billion in exports last year, could suffer considerable losses.

Earlier in the day, former NITI Aayog CEO and India’s former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant took to social media to call the US decision a "wake-up call" for India.

“Trump’s tariffs must be a wake-up call for India. The irony is striking: the U.S. is actively negotiating with Russia and China, the latter being the largest buyer of Russian oil, yet chooses to target India with tariffs instead. Let us be clear, this is not about Russian oil. It is about India’s energy security and strategic autonomy, which we should never compromise,” he posted.

Kant urged the Indian government to stay resolute and turn the crisis into an opportunity for structural reform.

“India has, on numerous occasions, refused to yield to global pressure. This moment should be no different. Rather than intimidate us, these global headwinds must galvanise India into bold, once-in-a-generation reforms, while also diversifying our export markets to secure long-term growth and resilience,” he added.

The US had initially imposed 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods in early August. President Trump later announced an additional 25 per cent, effective August 27, citing India's ongoing purchase of Russian oil as the reason.

(With ANI inputs)