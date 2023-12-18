Vasai: Former administrator Rocky Gonsalves faces fresh charges for fraud, harassment

Complainant highlights collusion with officials in alleged misconduct across housing societies

Office of deputy registrar in Vasai. Pics/Hanif Patel

A fresh case has been filed against the former administrator Rocky Gonsalves, accusing him of cheating, forgery, and harassing residents of housing societies where he was appointed by the then deputy registrar of Vasai.

Melwin Titus, the complainant in the FIR filed at Manikpur police station on December 15, said, “This FIR came about because mid-day amplified my voice on December 04. Before that, I was seeking legal support, but no one paid attention.”

Titus explained that he and his family faced severe harassment from Gonsalves and his associates in the department because he exposed Gonsalves' misconduct and raised concerns about irregularities in society funds.

He added, “Gonsalves, along with the then deputy registrar Yogesh Desai, engaged in illegal activities to silence my fight against corruption. Desai and his associate Anil Patil should also face charges in this case.”



Rocky Gonsalves, an administrator appointed by the divisional joint registrar at Konkan Bhavan (right) Yogesh Desai, deputy registrar

Titus said, “As part of a criminal conspiracy, I was wrongfully expelled from the society to prevent me from speaking out against financial malpractices openly conducted by Gonsalves in collaboration with Desai. Gonsalves' appointment as an administrator, in violation of departmental orders, was also illegal.”

“The illegal eviction order against me, passed by Desai, was later struck down by the court,” he added. Regarding Gonsalves' activities within his housing society, Titus said, “Gonsalves installed a rooftop structure without permission from the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation, leading to notices for these illegal constructions funded by the society.”

Gonsalves, previously booked for producing a fake degree certificate, now faces charges for forgery and breach of trust at the same police station that previously hesitated to act against him.

An officer at Manikpur police station said, “We have filed a new case against Gonsalves under sections 420 and 406 of the IPC, following a Mumbai flying squad report that highlighted fund misappropriation at The Aashiana Co-op Housing Society where he served as an Administrator. Investigations are ongoing.”

After mid-day's report on November 27, Titus approached the Manikpur police to file an FIR against Gonsalves for criminal conspiracy and cheating. He was evicted from The Aashiana Co-Op Housing Society Ltd (CHSL), Naigaon, in August 2022 when his wife was heavily pregnant. Gonsalves was the administrator of the society at that time.

Titus said, “The violation of rules occurred due to support from corrupt officials, enabling Gonsalves' activities across multiple housing societies. This warrants an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate to uncover the extent of money laundering and corruption.”

“Gonsalves received direct support from the department in this fraudulent scheme. Despite orders from Konkan Bhavan to file a criminal case against him, officer Anil Patil neglected his duty,” he added.

He further explained, “There was blatant non-compliance by Patil, who disregarded directives from the Divisional Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Konkan Division, to take action against Gonsalves. Despite multiple complaints, higher authorities failed to address these issues, seemingly to shield Gonsalves.”

Titus further stated that a false RTI reply was issued by Shilpa Bangera, PIO of the Office of the Divisional Joint Registrar to cover up Gonsalves' fraudulent appointment using a fake Delhi University degree certificate. “This allowed Gonsalves to file a writ petition against us, intending to intimidate.”

He recalled, “Despite raising concerns with the higher-ups, officials like DDR Palghar, Digambar Hausare, ignored repeated requests from the office of the Divisional Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies for an inquiry into Gonsalves' appointments in more than three societies, directly violating orders.”

Titus said, “The flying squad, led by officer Nilesh Nayak, refused to accept evidence against Gonsalves' financial malpractices. Despite filing complaints against Nayak, no action was taken, and no inquiry followed.”

“The then deputy registrar, Yogesh Desai, permitted Gonsalves to retain control of funds in over five housing societies, disregarding a clear directive from the Divisional Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Konkan Division, to immediately remove him as an administrator. Despite a detailed written complaint, no serious action was taken, enabling Gonsalves to engage in malpractices and irregularities with systemic support,” he added.