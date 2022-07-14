Vasai landslide: Five booked in two separate FIRs

The heavy spell of rain triggered a landslide in Vasai on Wednesday morning

NDRF and fire services personnel carry out rescue and relief work following a landslide triggered by heavy monsoon rains, in Vasai near Mumbai. Pic/Hanif Patel

Five people have been booked in two separate FIRs registered in connection with Vasai landslide incident in which two of the four-member family passed away on Wednesday.

However, no arrests have been made so far.

The complainant in both the FIRs is Assistant Municipal Commissioner (AMC) Nilam Nijai, who approached Waliv police station with documentary evidence and held owner of the land Mary Felix Gracias, Mitwa Realty owner Ajit Raisahab Singh, and others responsible for the incident.

The common accused in both the FIRs is land owner Gracias, said a senior police official attached to Waliv police station.

Vasai Virar Civic Chief Anil Kumar Pawar (Extreme right). Pic/Hanif Patel

In the first FIR, Gracias and Ajit Singh alias Mantu Singh have been booked under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various sections of Maharashtra Regional and Town Planing (MRTP) Act, 1966.

In her second, the AMC Nijai has accused Shailendra Nishad, Ratnesh D. Pandey and Anil Kumar Dubey of constructing illegal chawls on the land of Gracias. All these four people including the land owner have been booked under various sections of MRTP Act.



Police Commissioner Sadanand Date in yellow raincoat and DCP Sanjay kumar Patil (Holding umbrella). Pic/Hanif Patel

“We have registered two separate FIRs and named five people including the owner of the land, Mantu Singh of Mitwa Reality and others who have been made responsible for the unauthorised constructions in Wagralpada area of Rajiwali where two people died in the landslide,” said a senior police officer attached to Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police.

“Efforts are being made to nab the accused,” the officer added.

Crime branch has also started conducted investigations into the Vasai landslide case.

A senior officer in MBVV police told midday that one of the FIRs - in which the owner Gracias and Mitwa Realty’s Ajit Raisahab Singh have been booked under section 304 of IPC and other sections of MRTP Act - will be conducted by Crime Branch.

The second FIR will be investigated by Waliv police, said the officer.

The heavy spell of rain triggered a landslide in Vasai on Wednesday morning wherein a huge mass of rock and soil landed on a room adjacent to a hill in Waghralpada area in Vasai. Four of the family members including Amit Singh, his wife Vandana Singh and their children Roshni and Om got trapped under the debris.

Though mother and son were successfully rescued, father and daughter were brought dead by the rescuers including fire brigade, police and NDRF personnel. Locals, too, chipped in to help the rescuers.



