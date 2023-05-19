Video of couple bathing while on bike goes viral

Twitter user tags top police officers seeking action; police register case

A video showing a couple bathing while riding a scooter in Ulhasnagar went viral on social media on Thursday, prompting a Twitter user to tag top police officers seeking registration of a case for such “nonsense in the name of entertainment”, a police officer said. The incident took place on May 17 at a busy junction, he said. After We Deserve Better Govt.@its Aam Aadmi took to Twitter to complain about the incident, the Thane police said the matter has been forwarded to the local traffic police for further action.

“This is Ulhasnagar. Is such nonsense allowed in name of entertainment? This happened at a busy Ulhasnagar Sec-17 main signal. Request to take strict action including deletion of social media content to avoid others doing more nonsense in public,” We Deserve Better Govt. @ its Aam Aadmi tweeted. The user also tagged the Maharashtra Director General of Police.

An Ulhasnagar police station officer said a case has been registered against the man and woman who feature in the video. Incidentally, Ulhasnagar and several other parts of Thane district are seeing temperatures hovering close to 40 degrees Celsius over the past few days.

