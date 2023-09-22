Vijay Wadettiwar: Govt should assure OBC quota won't be touched to give reservations to any community

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said the Maharashtra government must provide assurance that it won't give quota to any community from Other Backward Classes pool. The Leader of Opposition, on Friday, told the media persons that there is "unrest" in the state Assembly over quota demands from various segments.

Vijay Wadettiwar (File Photo)

According to the PTI report, he sought assurance that no community will receive quota from existing reservations for OBC. "The state government must give in writing that they will not provide quota to any community from the existing reservations for the OBCs," he was quoted as saying in the report.

Wadettiwar also slammed the state government for not being able to solve quota issues in Maharashtra. He further claimed that various groups across the state were on a hunger strike.

"The issue of OBC reservation is a sin of the current government. It had earlier, in 2014, promised quota to the Dhangar community. This government has nothing to do with OBCs or those from the Maratha community," he alleged.

He further alleged that as Marathas have been seeking quota, several OBC groups were on a hunger strike in Nagpur opposing their decision. "While Marathas have been seeking quota, several OBC groups have been on hunger strike in Nagpur over the past few days opposing state government plans to give Kunbi certificates to a section of Marathas for reservation purposes," he said. The Kunbis get reservations under the OBC pool.

When asked about the comments made by Bharatiya Janata Party MLC Gopinath Padalkar against Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the Congress leader said that Pawar was being altered with such remarks and went on to claim that those who joined Ajit Pawar are now repenting jumping the ship. Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs from the Nationalist Congress Party joined the Eknath Shinde government on July 2 this year.

Speaking further, the LoP in Maharashtra State Assembly said he had written to the state government seeking relief for the people as nearly 13 districts are facing drought-like situations and villages in 314 circles might have drinking water woes beginning from October due to low rainfall.

With PTI inputs