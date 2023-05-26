Breaking News
Maharashtra cabinet expansion soon, says Devendra Fadnavis
DMRC to operate, maintain Metro's Line 3, city's first underground corridor
Mumbai reports 7 Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 108
No LS seat-sharing talks held between BJP and Shinde-led Sena yet: Mungantiwar
Mumbai: BMC releases list of 226 dilapidated buildings in city
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Vinayak Damodar Savarkar birth anniversary All you may need to know about him

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar birth anniversary: All you may need to know about him

Updated on: 26 May,2023 09:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Savarkar played a pivotal role in the struggle for India's freedom from British colonial rule

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar birth anniversary: All you may need to know about him

Illustration/ Uday Mohite/File

Listen to this article
Vinayak Damodar Savarkar birth anniversary: All you may need to know about him
x
00:00

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar also known as Veer Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883. He was a multifaceted personality known for his immense patriotism, revolutionary ideas, and profound impact on the Indian independence movement.


Savarkar played a pivotal role in the struggle for India's freedom from British colonial rule. He was a prominent proponent of Hindutva, a nationalist ideology that sought to unite and strengthen the Hindu community. His writings and speeches ignited a sense of national pride and inspired countless individuals to fight for independence.


Savarkar was arrested during India's struggle for independence for his involvement in revolutionary activities and sentenced to life imprisonment in the Andaman Islands. Later, he was released in 1924, after serving 11 years in prison.


 
Savarkar was educated in Pune and got involved in revolutionary politics at a young age. Savarkar wrote on various topics related to politics, history, and culture. 
 
He was educated in Pune and got involved in revolutionary politics at a young age. Savarkar wrote on various topics related to politics, history, and culture.

As a writer and poet, Savarkar penned powerful literary works that kindled the spirit of nationalism among the masses. Savarkar's literary contributions played a crucial role in shaping the collective consciousness of the Indian freedom movement.

Savarkar was also a vocal advocate of social and political reforms. He worked tirelessly to eradicate social evils such as untouchability and championed the cause of women's rights. His progressive ideas and unwavering commitment to social justice resonated with many.

Savarkar was a towering figure in the Indian independence movement. His unwavering patriotism, intellectual prowess, and dedication to the nation left an indelible mark on the country's history. His contributions continue to be a subject of study and discussion, reflecting the complexity of his role in shaping India's journey towards independence.

Are you a Twitter user?
india India news national news delhi maharashtra mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK