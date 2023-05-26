Vinayak Damodar Savarkar birth anniversary: All you may need to know about him

Savarkar played a pivotal role in the struggle for India's freedom from British colonial rule

Illustration/ Uday Mohite/File

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar also known as Veer Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883. He was a multifaceted personality known for his immense patriotism, revolutionary ideas, and profound impact on the Indian independence movement.

Savarkar played a pivotal role in the struggle for India's freedom from British colonial rule. He was a prominent proponent of Hindutva, a nationalist ideology that sought to unite and strengthen the Hindu community. His writings and speeches ignited a sense of national pride and inspired countless individuals to fight for independence.

Savarkar was arrested during India's struggle for independence for his involvement in revolutionary activities and sentenced to life imprisonment in the Andaman Islands. Later, he was released in 1924, after serving 11 years in prison.

Savarkar was educated in Pune and got involved in revolutionary politics at a young age. Savarkar wrote on various topics related to politics, history, and culture.

As a writer and poet, Savarkar penned powerful literary works that kindled the spirit of nationalism among the masses. Savarkar's literary contributions played a crucial role in shaping the collective consciousness of the Indian freedom movement.

Savarkar was also a vocal advocate of social and political reforms. He worked tirelessly to eradicate social evils such as untouchability and championed the cause of women's rights. His progressive ideas and unwavering commitment to social justice resonated with many.

Savarkar was a towering figure in the Indian independence movement. His unwavering patriotism, intellectual prowess, and dedication to the nation left an indelible mark on the country's history. His contributions continue to be a subject of study and discussion, reflecting the complexity of his role in shaping India's journey towards independence.