Vistara flight from Mumbai to Frankfurt diverted to Turkey due to 'security concern'

Updated on: 06 September,2024 09:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

The flight made an emergency landing at Erzurum Airport in Turkey, where authorities swiftly intervened to investigate the matter, the officials said

Vistara flight from Mumbai to Frankfurt diverted to Turkey due to 'security concern'

Representational Pic/File

Vistara flight from Mumbai to Frankfurt diverted to Turkey due to 'security concern'
Vistara flight UK 27, en route from Mumbai to Frankfurt, was diverted to Turkey on Friday after a 'security concern' was reported by the onboard crew, the officials said.


The flight made an emergency landing at Erzurum Airport in Turkey, where authorities swiftly intervened to investigate the matter, they said.



According to a statement from a Vistara spokesperson, "Vistara flight UK 27, operating from Mumbai to Frankfurt on September 6, 2024, has been diverted to Turkey due to a security concern that was noted by our crew while onboard. The aircraft has safely landed at Erzurum Airport. As per protocol, the relevant authorities were immediately alerted, and we are fully cooperating with the security agencies to complete the mandatory security checks. At Vistara, the safety and security of our customers, crew, and aircraft remain our highest priority."


The aircraft landed safely at Erzurum Airport, and no injuries have been reported. Passengers were disembarked, and security personnel are currently conducting thorough inspections of the aircraft and its cargo.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the nature of the security concern, but all passengers and crew members are being taken care of during this period. Vistara is working with Turkish officials to resolve the situation and ensure the flight can resume its journey to Frankfurt as soon as possible.

According to sources, a security concern can be anything ranging from an unruly passenger to a bomb threat.

