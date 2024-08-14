A city-bound Vistara flight from Delhi made a priority landing here on Wednesday due to a "minor" technical issue, the airline said.

A Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai made a priority arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday due to a minor technical fault, according to the airline. The aircraft, an Airbus A320 Neo, landed safely and which was later inspected, reported PTI.

A Vistara spokeswoman earlier told the news agency, "Shortly before landing, a minor technical snag was detected on Vistara flight UK 995 that was operating from Delhi to Mumbai on 14 August 2024"

Meanwhile, the PTI report quoted their source as saying, "Vistara flight UK 995, which was operating Delhi-Mumbai flight and had 167 persons on board, suffered a hydraulic failure due to which it had to make an emergency landing at Mumbai airport."

The flight departed Delhi Airport at 10:49 am and landed in Mumbai at 12:29 pm. All passengers exited safely, and the aircraft is currently being inspected before resuming flights.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a London-bound Air India flight that departed from Mumbai on Wednesday morning returned to the city. Another PTI report cited their source saying that the flight returned after the pilot-in-command reported a pressurisation issue in the cabin. The news agency's source said that the aircraft landed safely.

"Air India flight AI-129 that had departed from here Wednesday morning returned to the city after the pilot reported a pressurisation issue in the Boeing 777 aircraft cabin," PTI quoted their source as saying.

The flight departed Mumbai at 8.36 am and returned around 11.30 am.

Meanwhile, an Air India statement stated that the flight from Mumbai to London had to return to Mumbai due to a technical fault. The plane landed safely in Mumbai for precautionary checks, the airline further said per the news agency.

"The flight operating from Mumbai to London made an air-return to Mumbai due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely at Mumbai for precautionary checks," Air India said in their statement.

Reportedly, the airline further stated that it had made alternative arrangements to transport the customers to their destination.

Air India stated that it has offered full reimbursements for cancellations as well as gratis rescheduling to another date if passengers so wish, the PTI report stated/