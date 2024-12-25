Breaking News
Mumbai: Cuffe Parade reels from ‘unsavoury activities’
Punjab terror conspiracy case: Arrested Babbar Khalsa man worked as a crane operator at Mumbai Metro site
Borivli hawker menace: Will resume services soon on Borivli road cleared of hawkers, says BEST undertaking
Mumbai: Drunk airport staffer misbehaves with woman at the parking lot
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver seeks bail, claims mechanical fault in bus
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra election results challenge vote jihad narrative says SP MLA Rais Shaikh

Maharashtra election results challenge 'vote jihad' narrative, says SP MLA Rais Shaikh

Updated on: 25 December,2024 02:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rais Shaikh asserted that divisive slogans from the BJP, such as 'Batnege to Katnege' and 'Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai,' failed to have any impact on the voters

Maharashtra election results challenge 'vote jihad' narrative, says SP MLA Rais Shaikh

Samajwadi Party MLA from Bhiwandi East Rais Shaikh. (Pic/X)

Listen to this article
Maharashtra election results challenge 'vote jihad' narrative, says SP MLA Rais Shaikh
x
00:00

Samajwadi Party legislator Rais Shaikh on Wednesday  has argued that the recent assembly election results in Maharashtra refute the narrative of 'vote Jihad,' which suggests that the Muslim community votes uniformly against the BJP, reported news agency PTI.


The MLA from Bhiwandi (East) highlighted that in the November 20 assembly elections, the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition secured 21 out of 38 seats in constituencies where the Muslim population ranges from 20 per cent to 52 per cent. 


Shaikh emphasised that most of the winning candidates in these areas were Hindus. 


"If 'vote Jihad' existed, this would not have been the case. Some Mahayuti candidates won by a margin of as little as 1,500 votes. But the claim of 'vote Jihad' has been used to malign the Muslim community," he alleged, stated PTI.

Shaikh also pointed out his own victory in a Muslim-majority constituency, which he won by a substantial margin of 52,000 votes, including about 18,000 votes from Hindu voters. He asserted that divisive slogans from the BJP, such as 'Batnege to Katnege' and 'Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai,' failed to have any impact on the voters.

Additionally, he noted that Muslim candidates Hasan Mushrif and Abdul Sattar were elected from predominantly Hindu constituencies in Kagal and Sillod, respectively, as further evidence against the 'vote Jihad' narrative.

Shaikh highlighted the disparity in representation, stating that while Muslims make up 11.56 per cent of Maharashtra's population, their presence in the newly formed assembly is only 3.47 per cent.

During the election campaign, BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had accused the opposition of attempting to polarize the electorate, suggesting that 'vote Jihad' could only be countered through a 'dharma yudh' of votes.

The Mahayuti swept the polls to the 288-member assembly polls, with BJP bagging 132 seats, Ajit Pawar’s NCP winning 41 seats and Shinde’s Shiv Sena winning 57 seats. 

The opposition Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) of Sharad Pawar managed to win just 16, 20 and 10 seats, respectively.

The BJP had the highest strike rate of 88.59 per cent after winning 132 of the 149 seats it contested.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Vote jihad samajwadi party bhiwandi Mahayuti Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK