VP mimicry row: Mumbai BJP leaders file police complaint against Kalyan Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi

VP mimicry row: Mumbai BJP on Thursday filed a complaint against Kalyan Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi for mimicking Vice President Japgdeep Dhankhar

BJP leaders while submitting the complaint to the Mumbai Police on Thursday

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Mumbai unit on Thursday filed a complaint against Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for mimicking Vice President Japgdeep Dhankhar on the premises of Parliament.

The police complaint comes two days after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee was seen mimicking Vice President Japgdeep Dhankhar on the premises of Parliament.

The Mumbai BJP said that TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi have insulted Vice President and Rajya Sabha Speaker Jagdeep Dhankhar.

On Friday, a protest march led by Mumbai Guardian Minister and BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha was held from Bharatmata Cinema to Kalachowki Police Station in South Mumbai. After the protest march, a complaint to take legal action against Kalyan Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi was registered in Kalachowki Police Station.

The Mumbai BJP said that at least the constitutional position of Vice President and Rajya Sabha Speaker Jagdeep Dhankhar should be respected. “The nation will always remember that when the country's Vice President and constitutional institution were being mocked like this, Rahul Gandhi stood up and videotaped it. The citizens of the country will definitely end the arrogance of these arrogant people in 2024,” the party said.

During the protest march, South Mumbai District President Sharad Chintankar, Byculla Assembly President Nitin Bankar, BJP Mumbai Vice President Rajesh Hatle along with BJP functionaries and workers were present in large numbers.

Mumbai Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said that that a police complaint was filed against Trinamool Congress MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi for their disrespectful remarks against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

"We lodged a police complaint against Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for their disrespectful remarks against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. In a firm stand against this incident, we also held a protest march from Bharatmata Cinema to Kalachowki Police Station,” he said.

