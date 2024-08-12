'Walk the talk now': IMSD condemn attack on life, property of Bangladeshi Hindus

Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy condemn attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh; exhort punishment for spreaders of poison of anarchy

Members of Bangladesh’s Hindu community block the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka on August 10 to protest against attacks on Hindu homes, temples and shops after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had resigned and fled the country. Pic/PTI

Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy (IMSD) strongly condemned the attack on the life and property of Bangladeshi Hindus. In a statement released on Monday, the IMSD said, "Communalism is a sub-continental malaise and must be fought across borders. We call upon Muslim organisations and individuals in India to strongly condemn the targeting of minorities in our neighbouring country."

The IMSD, a pan India outfit, pointed to reports in the last few days in The Daily Star, The Daily Tribune and others published from Dhaka, recording that at least 142 people were killed in attacks and clashes around the country, with hundreds injured, and Hindu houses and businesses looted and torched in at least 27 districts, on the day the students' movement declared "independence" from the Awami League's authoritarian regime.

Cross overs

The IMSD said, "In the anarchic situation that prevails in the country, fearing for their lives, a large number of Hindus living close to the border have been attempting to cross over to India leaving behind their homes, businesses and motherland. The once iconic cultural hub of Rahul Ananda has been vandalised, and 3,000 rare musical instruments burnt down. The attack on temples, Hindu homes and businesses the targeting of Rahul Ananda’s secular musical space is a clear indication that some fanatical Islamist groups — there is no dearth of them in Bangladesh — are pursuing their own intolerant agenda."

Security rings

Having said that, it reminded that, "In the midst of the continuing mayhem, there are reassuring reports that student leaders have directed their supporters to guard the places of worship of fellow countrymen from the Hindu and Christian communities. Several video clips are circulating on social media showing students and civilians including madrasa students, setting up committees to protect temples, churches or houses of minorities.

The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami (BJI), the largest Islamist party in the country, has condemned the attacks on Hindus, saying there is no question of majority or minority and that all citizens have equal rights.

IMSD applauds all those organisations and individuals in Bangladesh who are speaking out against the lynch mobs, arsonists looters and fanatics, in particular those who have thrown civilian security rings around their fellow countrymen from the minority communities. We welcome the statement now even as we note that their own questionable role in the past speaks otherwise."

Action needed

The IMSD stressed that "The main burden of responsibility lies with the interim government to restore the rule of law, ensure peace, comfort the Hindu victims of the wanton violence, reassure them that they will be fully compensated for the destruction of their temples, homes and businesses and the perpetrators of violence will be brought to justice."

The IMSD signed off, "In his first address to the nation, the Noble Laureate Mohammad Yunus, now the chief advisor to the new interim government, has warned those who spread the poison of anarchy would face the full power of law enforcement agencies, along with the victorious students and the people, who will make them fail. 'As the first duty of the government, we will suppress these conspirators with a heavy hand,' he has promised. The interim government must now walk the talk."