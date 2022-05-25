‘Warm, wise and wonderful’

Breaking News
Updated on: 25 May,2022 08:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Memories pour in after Don Bosco High School principal Fr. Bernard Fernandes passes following a cardiac arrest; leaves behind legacy of love at Matunga institution

Fr Bernard Fernandes


The principal of Don Bosco High School, Fr. Bernard Fernandes passed away in Goa on Tuesday morning after a cardiac arrest. Fr. Fernandes, born in August 1965, was 56-years-old.

Cliff Richard D’Souza, vice-principal of the school said, “Fr. Fernandes was away in his hometown of Caranzalem in Goa, he was visiting during holidays, and passed away there. All through yesterday, we, his colleagues, students, parents were in shock and disbelief as the news spread.”




Both D’Souza and Leslie Machado, the school’s football coach said Fr. Fernandes was suffering from high diabetes. D’Souza said, “He leaves behind a legacy of love for his colleagues, students, parents and in fact all those associated with him beyond the school too. His smiling face will be part of memories now. I remember how deft he was with words, even when it came to correcting a person, telling them they were wrong. He would do so in such  a way, that the person being corrected would not feel hurt but realised his wrong. He carried his felicity with the language and words to paper too, and was a very arresting writer. He was also in sync with the times, being fairly active on social media.”


mumbai mumbai news goa

